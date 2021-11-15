Barcelona can end Luuk de Jong’s loan spell in January on one condition - Reports

Barcelona can reportedly end Luuk de Jong's loan spell in January on the condition that parent club Sevilla agree to the termination.

De Jong joined Barcelona on deadline day on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window. The Dutchman was brought in as cover for Antoine Griezmann, who departed the Camp Nou on loan to his former club Atletico Madrid.

De Jong was expected to share striker duties upfront with Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero. However, the 31-year-old has struggled for game-time at Barcelona this season.

De Jong has made just nine appearances for Blaugrana this season and has scored a solitary goal. Despite injuries to Braithwaite and Aguero, the Dutchman has often been left on the bench.

He has aggregated just 398 minutes across nine appearances and has failed to impress the club hierarchy or the fans. De Jong was also largely viewed as a panic signing by former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who has since been sacked by the club. New boss Xavi Hernandez is unlikely to use the Dutchman.

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), the aforementioned factors could lead to Barcelona terminating de Jong's loan deal. However, they require the approval of Sevilla for the Dutchman's exit.

Luckily for the Catalans, the report also suggests that Sevilla could be open to a deal. The latter's primary striker Youssef En-Nesyri is reportedly out injured until February. De Jong could offer them a back-up option upfront as Sevilla look to challenge for La Liga once again this season.

Luuk de Jong a possible victim of Barcelona appointing Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez was announced as Barcelona manager earlier this month following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The move has been viewed as one that aims to bring the 'Barcelona DNA' back into the club.

Xavi has also made it clear that he will trust the immense youth prospects within the club as Barcelona embark on a new project. No player is guaranteed a place in the starting XI, including Xavi's former team-mates such as Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Luuk de Jong, who is regarded as Ronald Koeman's signing, is likely to see his playing time reduced even more under the new Barcelona boss. Even with the likes of Braithwaite, Aguero and Ansu Fati set to be out of action, de Jong is unlikely to get too much of a look-in.

Consequently, it would make sense for both Barcelona and de Jong to part ways as soon as possible.

