Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets considering move to join Premier League giants - Reports

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is reportedly keen to join Premier League giants Manchester City next summer. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to be interested in reuniting with the Barcelona midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

According to El Nacional, Manchester City are preparing themselves for the departure of veteran midfielder Fernandinho next summer. The Brazilian's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he is yet to be offered a contract extension by Manchester City.

Manchester City will therefore look to sign a replacement for the 36-year-old to provide competition and cover for Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri. And they have reportedly identified Busquets as one of the possible signings.

Sergio Busquets rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the Catalan giants in the 2008-09 season under the management of Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard is widely considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, and is already a club legend at the Camp Nou.

Busquets has helped Barcelona win eight La Ligas, seven Copa del Rey titles and three Champions League during his time with the club. He has made 650 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring sixteen goals.

He has also made an incredible 133 appearances for the Spanish national team. Busquets was awarded the UEFA Nations League player of the tournament award this year and led Spain to the final of the competition.

The 33-year-old has come under massive scrutiny for his inconsistent performances for Barcelona in recent years. Reports have suggested Busquets is seeking a new challenge, and is eager to move to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and Sergio Busquets won three La Ligas, two Copa del Reys and two Champions Leagues during their time together at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

Guardiola is reportedly keen to sign Busquets next summer as he believes the midfielder will add some much-needed experience and composure to Manchester City's squad and dressing room.

Manchester City could look to sign a young talent rather than Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets

Despite having a wealth of experience and being considered one of the best midfielders of all time, Sergio Busquets is approaching the twilight of career. The 33-year-old could therefore struggle to cope with the physical demands and speed of the Premier League.

Manchester City could, as a result, try to sign a young talent such as Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria or Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma.

Pep Guardiola has focused on giving chances to and developing young talents in recent months. The likes of Cole Palmer and James McAtee have been given a number of opportunities to play for Manchester City and prove themselves at the highest level this season.

