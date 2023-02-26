Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid in a three-horse-race to sign 30-year-old star in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid an Barcelona in the race for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Brozovic has made 17 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzuri this season, scoring two goals. His campaign, however, has been plagued by two different injuries. After suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Brozovic suffered a calf issue recently.

He is a crucial cog in Croatia's national side as well as he helped them finish third in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brozovic joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 and has since made 307 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 37 assists.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the Croat's situation.

The Blues have been on a spending spree lately, spending over €650 million in two transfer windows. They acquired Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a record British transfer fee of €121 million.

However, Jorginho left the club for Arsenal while N'Golo Kante is aging and has barely played this season due to injuries. Hence, it won't be surprising if Todd Beohly decides to spend more in the summer.

Barcelona, on the other hand, haven't been able to get the best out of Franck Kessie since his summer arrival on the free transfer. There have been rumors linking the Blaugrana with a move for Brozovic, with Kessie potentially being a part of the deal.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, see the core of their midfield aging. Casemiro left for Manchester United and Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have reached the twilights of their careers. While Los Blancos already have the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more in their ranks, they might look for other options.

They have also been linked to Jude Bellingham. However, his price tag (around €150 million) and links to a move to the Premier League have seen Los Blancos explore the market.

Brozovic, along with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, is on the Spanish giants' shortlist.

Real Madrid drop points to complicate their chase of Barcelona in the La Liga title race

Real Madrid could only manage a draw in their latest La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. The Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in a scoreline of 1-1.

Los Blancos could see themselves trailing Barca by 10 points at the end of the day as the Blaugrana currently play UD Almeria.

Given the point discrepancy, the La Liga title might already be a foregone conclusion. Given Barcelona's domestic form, it might be hard for Real Madrid to make a comeback.

