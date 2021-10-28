Barcelona choose Xavi as Ronald Koeman’s replacement - Reports

Barcelona have chosen to replace Ronald Koeman with club legend Xavi Hernandez following the Dutchman's sacking on Wednesday, according to Spanish publication SPORT (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona finally decided to sack Koeman following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. The result left the Catalan giants ninth in the league, six points behind leaders Real Madrid.

According to the report, Barcelona have reached a full agreement with Xavi and could announce the 41-year-old as their new manager as early as Thursday evening.

According to SPORT, Barcelona will have to pay €1 million towards a termination clause in Xavi's contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd. Xavi will also be allowed to bring in backroom staff of his choice, including his brother Oscar and Sergio Alegre as assistant managers.

According to MARCA, Xavi has agreed to take charge of Barcelona despite their problems on and off the pitch. The 41-year-old believes he can turn things around at his former club.

Barcelona to be managed by caretaker boss Sergi Barjuan until Xavi appointment

Barcelona have announced that current 'B' team coach Sergi Barjuan will serve as their caretaker boss until a new manager is hired to replace Ronald Koeman.

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad," the club said in a statement. "His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman."

Xavi could be an appropriate manager for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are currently in a rebuilding phase and will need a coach who can understand the culture and ethos of the football club.

Xavi will be expected to build around Barcelona's current crop of youngsters, which includes Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo and Nico.

Xavi made over 700 appearances for Barcelona during his playing career, winning eight league titles and four Champions League crowns among other accolades.

