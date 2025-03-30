Barcelona close to agreeing contract extensions for 3 key players: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing contract extensions with Robert Lewandowski, Marc Bernal, and Wojciech Szczesny. The contracts of the first two will expire in 2026, while that of the latter will expire at the end of this season.

At the beginning of this season, Barcelona were financially hamstrung, and their involvement in the transfer market was limited as a result. With LaLiga confirming in January that they are now within their limit (that is, their financial situation is on par with the 1:1 rule), they, of course, will be expected to enter into contractual terms with their players if need be.

Last November, it was reported that Barcelona considers Robert Lewandowski an important player at the moment and will keep him until 2027. The Pole has been an integral player for Hansi Flick’s squad as he’s leading the race for the Pichichi trophy this season.

According to Sport, Barcelona have fully agreed upon a contract renewal for Lewandowski for him to stay beyond this season. They have also agreed upon Marc Bernal’s extension, which will be officially announced when the midfielder returns to the pitch. Szczesny has also finalized the groundwork to stay at the club for one more year.

As per the abovementioned source, Robert Lewandowski’s contract renewal played a key role in Wojciech Szczesny's decision to continue to play for La Blaugrana. The Polish striker pulled a few strings in making sure that his countryman joined the Catalan club out of retirement.

The report added that the decision to extend Szczesny's stay at Barca will be announced in April. Apart from Lewandowski, Szczesny has also contributed significantly to Blaugrana's success in the ongoing campaign. Bernal is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

Barcelona to sacrifice defender for Premier League star – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen in a bid to bolster their defense but will need to sell one of their players to bring the Dutch-Spanish centre-back to Spain.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus in 2024 for a reported fee of €15.2 million and has seen his stock rise at the Vitality Stadium, having played 27 matches across competitions so far this season.

The 19-year-old is rated for his eyes for interceptions and speed and intelligence to keep strikers at bay.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are interested in Dean Huijsen and have identified Ronald Araujo as the player to sell to facilitate the signature of the former. The Catalan club sees the Bournemouth defender as an ideal piece to build a formidable defense alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Araujo’s future at Barca has been in the balance in the past couple of months. The Uruguay international hasn’t been a key player for Flick’s squad. He has only played in 13 games for La Blaugrana across competitions this term.

