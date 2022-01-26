Barcelona 'close to agreeing' to three-year deal with Chelsea superstar - Reports

Barcelona are believed to be 'close' to agreeing to a deal with Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to run down his deal with the Premier League giants.

According to Fichajes as per Metro, Barcelona are set to offer a three-year contract to the veteran defender. The Catalan giants are rumored to be eager to sign a replacement for the aging Gerard Pique.

At 34, Pique is approaching the twilight stages of his career. The Barcelona star has been unable to produce the goods on a regular basis in recent years. He has often been criticized for his lack of consistency.

Cesar Azpilcueta joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer of 2012 in a deal worth €7 million. The 32-year-old has arguably become a club legend at Stamford Bridge. He has made over 450 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and has scored 14 goals.

The defender helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, a League Cup, a Champions League title, and two Europa League titles during his nine-and-a-half seasons with the club. He has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea are, however, focusing on the development of youngsters like Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah. This could diminish Azpilicueta's playing time in the near future.

The potential arrival of Cesar Azpilicueta is likely to add some much-needed experience and quality to Barcelona's squad and defense. The Spanish giants possess a number of young defenders like Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, and Eric Garcia, who will be in need of guidance.

Chelsea likely to make a move for Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Despite being 32-years-old, Cesar Azpilicueta has added stability, versatility, and experience to Chelsea's back-line this season. The club will therefore look to sign a player who possesses the same attributes as Azpilicueta if the Spaniard leaves at the end of the season.

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has developed into one of the most promising young defenders in Europe in recent years. He has made 25 appearances for Sevilla and has scored one goal this season.

The Frenchman is often deployed as a centre-back, but is equally comfortable in the right-back position. His speed, physical attributes, and potential make him the ideal transfer target for Chelsea next summer.

Jules Koude was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but a deal failed to materialize. The 23-year-old is believed to be eager to make a move to the Premier League next summer according to Telefoot.

