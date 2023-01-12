Barcelona close to completing deal for Argentina prodigy- Reports 

Barcelona are close to completing a deal for Argentina prodigy Lucas Roman, as per SPORT (h/t Forbes).

The 18-year-old plays as a striker for Club Ferro Carril Oeste in the second division of the Argentinian football pyramid. His contract expires in December later this year. Hence, he will be free to negotiate terms with a foreign club from June 1. Barcelona, however, want to add him to their youth ranks as soon as possible in an initial loan deal.

Upon his potential arrival, Roman will play for Barcelona Atletic - Barca's youth team - as they seek promotion from the Primera Division RFEF. Argentine giants Boca Juniors and River Plate have tried to sign the player but to no avail.

The left-footed Argentine can also play down the right flank, where Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha vie for playing time under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Dembele is heavily linked with an exit. The Frenchman has apparently turned down interest from Chelsea to secure a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Nevertheless, the departure of a senior attacker cannot be compensated for by signing Roman, at least for now.

The Blaugrana scouted him last year, where he scored thrice and made one assist in 27 Primera Nacional games. He has been called up to Argentina's U20 set-up on a couple of occasions, but is yet to be capped.

It remains to be seen if Club Ferro will try to cash in on him and seek some sort of a fee. Barcelona would be eager to conduct a transfer that doesn't involve an exchange of funds so that they can be safe from the Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP).

Xavi eager to win Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona

Xavi is yet to win a trophy at Barcelona since becoming their manager in November 2021.

The Spanish Super Cup provides him with the opportunity to open his account at the Camp Nou as head coach. They will face Real Betis in the semi-final on January 12 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish tactician believes winning the tournament will not change much, but it will be an important win nonetheless. He said at his pre-match press conference (h/t MARCA):

"It's a title we haven't won yet. We are doing well. We will try to show our personality. It wouldn't change too much to win the title, but we're motivated to do it because it would be the first of the season and it would give us peace of mind."

"I'm really looking forward to it. I have the illusion and the desire. I'm here to win titles and if there are no titles this season, you're going to kill me."

