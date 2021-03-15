Barcelona close to signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a 2-year deal - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Dario AS, Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to snap up Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

Aguero’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, and with no extension talks on the horizon, he is increasingly likely to bring an end to his 10-year stay at the Etihad.

Reports from Spain claim Barcelona are now closing in on a two-year deal for the Argentine which would see him move to the Camp Nou once his contract expires.

It is suggested that newly appointed Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been in contact with the 32-year-old as he looks to bolster his side ahead of the new season.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has also been touted to join Barcelona at the end of the season. Should Sergio Aguero follow in his footsteps, he would link up with close friend and compatriot Lionel Messi.

Pep Guardiola hints at Aguero contract extension amidst Barcelona links

Aguero has been out of the Manchester City squad for most of this season after being sidelined with several injuries.

The Argentine scored his first goal of the season in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

His last Premier League goal came over a year ago when he scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in January 2020.

With his future at the Etihad looking unlikely, he has been linked with several top clubs, including Barcelona, along with a sensational return to Atletico Madrid, where he spent five years prior to his move to Manchester City.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed he would like Aguero to remain at the Etihad.

“As a human and as a person – even as a player of course [I’d like him to stay]. But we have to see what happens at the end of the season.

“We cannot forget how long he was out. He has started getting better.

"I know he needs minutes to get to his best condition but we are not [able] to give him minutes [purely] for minutes because it is an important part of the season.

“We have to be calm, the club will speak to his agent to know the situation and we are going to talk at the end of the season. It’s the same with Fernandinho,” the Manchester City boss said via the Mirror.

However, with Aguero now behind free-scoring Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order of strikers at the club, he will be tempted by a move to Barcelona, who are currently having a centre-forward crisis.

Since moving to Manchester City in 2011, Aguero has won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup en route to becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 257 goals.