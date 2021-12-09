Barcelona closing in on €45 million deal to land star forward in January - Reports

FC Barcelona are closing in on Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres in the January transfer window, according to Gerard Romero.

Romero stated on his Twitch stream that Torres will 99% be a Barcelona player in the January transfer window. The Catalan giants are set to pay a fee in the range of €40-45 million plus bonuses to Manchester City to land the 21-year-old attacker.

Ferran Torres was one of Manchester City's key players during the early stages of the 2021-22 season. However, the Spanish international picked up a foot injury which has seen him miss most of the matches this season.

Torres has already netted two goals in four appearances for the Premier League champions. The former Valencia star netted 13 goals for Pep Guardiola's side last season.

His good form in the sky blue shirt of Manchester City has seen Torres become one of the key players in Spain's national team. This has attracted various clubs including Barcelona. The Catalan giants are now looking pretty close to making their first major signing since the arrival of Xavi as manager.

Barcelona needed a young attacker like Ferran Torres. The Blaugrana have missed a regular source of goals since the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Memphis Depay is a clinical forward but can have dry spells in front of goal. Other options at Xavi's disposal include Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite, who are good options off the bench.

Barcelona have had an underwhelming start to the season

Barcelona have made an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season. The Catalan giants are currently seventh in the La Liga standings, having picked up 23 points from 15 games.

Barcelona have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-0 loss against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Xavi's side will now be competing in the Europa League after finishing behind Bayern Munich and SL Benfica in the group.

Barcelona need a strong second half of the season otherwise the club will fail to reach the Champions League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

On top of the trouble on the pitch, they have major issues off it as well. The Catalan giants are currently going through a financial crisis which has seen Lionel Messi depart the club to join PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

