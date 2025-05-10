Barcelona concerned by star man's recent performance, no longer consider him non-transferable: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Ronald Araujo this summer. The Catalan side do not see the defender as an untouchable player in the squad and are open to offers.

Ad

SPORT reported that Araujo has been listed as one of the players Barcelona are ready to sell at the end of the season. The decision has been made by Hansi Flick, who is concerned with the Uruguayan star's defensive performances.

The report comes just months after Araujo extended his stay at Barcelona until 2031. The German manager was the driving force behind the deal as he wanted to keep the defender amid interest from Juventus.

Ad

Trending

Flick told the media in January:

"I want him in my team because he's one of the best defenders. We're all professionals. He's come back from a serious injury. We've taken great care of him over the last month, and now he's back. He's strong and ready to play, and he's an option for the team. He's very professional, and that's what I want from him."

Ad

The report by SPORT also said that Araujo has a €1 billion release clause in his contract. However, the clause will be just €65 million in the opening days of the 2025 summer window, and any club interested can activate it.

Ronald Araujo extended Barcelona stay earlier this year

Ronald Araujo was reportedly keen on leaving Barcelona in the January window but ended up signing a new deal. The defender was interested in a move to Juventus, but the clubs could not agree on a deal for the Uruguayan.

Ad

Speaking after signing his new deal, Araujo said via Barca Blaugranes:

"I was very calm, I always had a clear idea of what I wanted. I'm happy with how things turned out, with the renewal. I've always shown how important it is for me to be here. I will always give my life for this club."

"I'm happy to continue here for many more years, and it's reflected in the years of my contract, until 2031. We all did a great job and now I feel valued, that's the important thing. I was always clear about staying. I'm important in this team and I'm happy to continue for many years."

Araujo has played 23 matches this season for Barcelona under Hansi Flick. He has scored two goals and assisted as many times for the Catalan side, while picking up three yellow cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More