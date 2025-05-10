Barcelona concerned by star man's recent performance, no longer consider him non-transferable: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Ronald Araujo this summer. The Catalan side do not see the defender as an untouchable player in the squad and are open to offers.
SPORT reported that Araujo has been listed as one of the players Barcelona are ready to sell at the end of the season. The decision has been made by Hansi Flick, who is concerned with the Uruguayan star's defensive performances.
The report comes just months after Araujo extended his stay at Barcelona until 2031. The German manager was the driving force behind the deal as he wanted to keep the defender amid interest from Juventus.
Flick told the media in January:
"I want him in my team because he's one of the best defenders. We're all professionals. He's come back from a serious injury. We've taken great care of him over the last month, and now he's back. He's strong and ready to play, and he's an option for the team. He's very professional, and that's what I want from him."
The report by SPORT also said that Araujo has a €1 billion release clause in his contract. However, the clause will be just €65 million in the opening days of the 2025 summer window, and any club interested can activate it.
Ronald Araujo extended Barcelona stay earlier this year
Ronald Araujo was reportedly keen on leaving Barcelona in the January window but ended up signing a new deal. The defender was interested in a move to Juventus, but the clubs could not agree on a deal for the Uruguayan.
Speaking after signing his new deal, Araujo said via Barca Blaugranes:
"I was very calm, I always had a clear idea of what I wanted. I'm happy with how things turned out, with the renewal. I've always shown how important it is for me to be here. I will always give my life for this club."
"I'm happy to continue here for many more years, and it's reflected in the years of my contract, until 2031. We all did a great job and now I feel valued, that's the important thing. I was always clear about staying. I'm important in this team and I'm happy to continue for many years."
Araujo has played 23 matches this season for Barcelona under Hansi Flick. He has scored two goals and assisted as many times for the Catalan side, while picking up three yellow cards.