Barcelona confident of keeping Chelsea target – Reports

Barcelona are confident of keeping Ilaix Moriba at the club as per reports in Spain. The midfielder was linked with a move to Chelsea or Manchester City as his contract expires soon.

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Ferran Martínez, Barcelona held multiple talks with Ilaix Moriba's representatives on Monday. He added the club have scheduled a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday and could seal the deal.

18-year-old Ilaix Moriba posted screenshots of racist abuse he received on social media amid speculation over his Barcelona future.



This has to stop.



Ilaix Moriba has been frozen out of pre-season training right now as he has refused a new deal. However, reports suggest he could extend until 2024 with the same salary, ie €2 million a season.

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan has urged the midfielder to stay at the club this summer and not leave despite interest from the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the midfielder and increasing his salary to €6 million a season.

Sergi Barjuan said:

"I’ve been speaking with (Ilaix) and I told him that I will help with whatever I can, but above all I advised him not to leave. I can’t get involved beyond that, it’s not for me to do that. I can just say that I hope he stays."

"It’s a new situation and a difficult one for him and for the club, but the important thing is that it doesn’t affect him. He needs to keep working hard so that if the situation is resolved, he’s in shape when the games arrive. He’s doing that, he’s managing a tough moment well."

Barcelona ready to cash-in on Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are counting on Antoine Griezmann for the upcoming season right now. However, Joan Laporta claims they are ready to listen to offers as they need to reduce their wage bills soon. He said:

"Griezmann is a Barca player, he has a contract with the club until 2024 and unless circumstances change, we are counting on him. It’s a special market and you have to use your imagination, perhaps thinking in swap deals, but we value Antoine a lot. The club made a big investment in him and we are happy with him."

"If things start moving, we’re open to all proposals because we’re in a delicate moment financially and we have to balance the books to comply with the league’s financial fair play rules."

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal that could see Saul Niguez join Barcelona.

