Barcelona confident of renewing teenage star's contract until 2030 due to pact with his agent - Reports

Barcelona are eager to retain talented teenager Lamine Yamal beyond 2030, and are confident of doing so, thanks to an agreement with his agent Jorge Mendes.

At just 16, Yamal has already made a significant impact on the Spanish national team and at Camp Nou, attracting the attention of the best football clubs in Europe. He has become more and more famous, but the Blaugrana are not concerned about his future.

Compared to an earlier contract that would have expired in 2024, they have one that keeps him with the team until 2026. After he reaches 18, the idea is to extend his contract for a further five years, tying him to the team until 2030.

In order to discourage other teams, a €1 billion penalty provision has also been included in this future deal. The foundation of this confidence is the close bond between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal).

Their positive relationship helps this prospective agreement, even though it's not formal yet, and all parties involved are thinking about signing a seven-year contract. This is a part of the plan to protect Yamal from potential suitors, such as Paris Saint-Germain and any other European giants.

Barcelona make efforts to keep Xavi Hernandez at the club

After this season, Barcelona genuinely want Xavi Hernandez to stay in charge of the squad. However, the legendary midfielder declared his intentions to quit once the season ends.

However, things for Barca began to improve. The squad has won huge games against clubs like Napoli and Atletico Madrid and have not lost in 10 games. People are no longer debating Xavi's successor in light of this winning run, as it is widely believed he would remain at the club.

However, he has not changed his mind about his decision to exit the club. According to TV3 (via Barca Universal), this has led Barca devised a new scheme to give Xavi a sense of importance. He has been given an opportunity to serve as the Barca Foundation's ambassador. To further demonstrate their desire for him to stay, the club is reportedly organizing a special event for this.

All of these attempts have not made Xavi decide against leaving. However, Laporta has not given up, with the president openly making it clear that he hopes the legendary midfielder will choose to stay at the club when the season ends.