Barcelona confused by new signing as he is training better than he does in matches - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly confused by Raphinha's poor performances since his summer arrival, as he is demonstrating great things in training.

According to AS (as per Barca Centre), the 25-year-old is turning heads with his performances on the training ground, with his data being exemplary. The winger is yet to display his best attributes on the pitch, which has prompted some supporters to lose faith in him already.

However, Barcelona have total faith in the Brazil international and are confident that he will fulfill his incredible potential.

Raphinha moved to the Camp Nou in the summer in a £52.2 million move from Leeds United. He dragged the Yorkshire club to survival in the Premier League last season, registering 11 goals and three assists in 35 league matches.

He has, however, started the 2022-23 season in incredibly slow fashion, scoring just once and providing two assists in his 15 appearances so far.

Raphinha's time at Catalonia has not been helped by the sparkling form of fellow right-winger Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman appears to be ahead of the tricky South American in the pecking order.

Raphinha has been particularly disappointing in the Champions League, regularly being substituted off at the hour mark due to ineffective displays.

Xavi Hernandez blames tough group for Barcelona's early exit in the Champions League

Barcelona have endured a miserable campaign in Europe, with their elimination from the UEFA Champions League confirmed with a game to spare. They were hammered 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their most recent matchday and Xavi has bemoaned the difficulty of his team's group.

Defeats against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have cost the Spanish giants a place in the next round. They will face Viktoria Plzen in a dead rubber next and before the clash, Xavi told reporters (per The Mail):

"We have nothing to play for, but this [Viktoria Plzen] is an important game. We want to end this competition well."

He added:

"We lack maturity. We have a lot of youngsters and we've had the worst Champions League group in years. We've had injuries. They're not excuses, but that has hurt us. With respect to last season, we have a better squad and we have given a better image in Europe. But we haven't been up to the task."

The 42-year-old Barcelona boss does believe that his side only have themselves to blame, as he added:

"We lost it [the chance to qualify] ourselves. We had the opportunity, and it has escaped us. There are details such as refereeing decisions and adverse situations, but you have to be self critical."

