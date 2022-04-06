Barcelona consider La Liga star as ideal candidate to compete with veteran defender - Reports

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are reportedly (via AS) considering making a move for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan in the summer transfer window. The Blaugrana don’t want to replace their first-choice left-back Jordi Alba with Galan, but instead, want the two to compete for a place in Xavi’s XI.

Alba, 33, has faithfully served the Catalan giants since his transfer from Valencia in 2012. The Spaniard is one of the club’s four captains and holds an important role in Xavi’s squad. However, being on the wrong side of 30, Alba cannot feature in every game for Barca. As the Camp Nou outfit do not have a natural cover for the left-back spot, they are contemplating signing Galan from Vigo.

As per the aforementioned report, Xavi’s side are impressed with Galan’s pace, contribution to attacking play, and versatility. The 27-year-old also links well with his teammates and possesses great stamina - traits that are integral to Xavi’s Barcelona.

Unfortunately for the Spanish giants, Galan’s contract with Celta Vigo runs until June 2026, meaning a transfer could burn a hole in their pocket. To soften the blow and make the deal feasible for both parties, Barca could arrange for an appropriate player swap.

Luckily, Barcelona, who sold Denis Suarez to Celta in 2019, share a good relationship with the Galician outfit. So, there could be room for some negotiation. It is understood that they have enquired about Galan but are yet to hear back from Vigo.

The report adds that Barca are also keeping tabs on Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo and Real Betis’ Alex Moreno. However, Benfica’s asking price of €10 million is offputting for Xavi’s side. They are not willing to pay that much for a player who is out of contract in June 2023. The Catalans have not submitted an offer for Moreno yet, as they are still waiting to learn about Vigo’s stance on the left-back.

Signing a left-back is not a priority for Barcelona

Although they have shortlisted favorites, signing a left-back is not at the top of Barca’s wishlist right now. Their priority is to extend the contracts of Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, and Gavi. The renewals are expected to be wrapped up this month.

After the renewals are dealt with, the Blaugrana will focus on getting a world-class No. 9. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland remains their first choice (as per Marca), but the club understand that it won’t be straightforward given the interest he’s drawing from other clubs.

Bayern Munich star and current "The Best FIFA Men’s Player", Robert Lewandowski, is their preferred alternative for Haaland, according to SPORT.

