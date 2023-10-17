Barcelona consider launching move to sign 26-year-old goalkeeper in 2024 - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for UD Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles next year in case Inaki Pena leaves the club.

According to Fichajes, Real Betis are also interested in signing Valles, who is currently Las Palmas' first-choice goalkeeper. He joined Los Amarillos' academy from Betis in the summer of 2018 and has since risen through the ranks to keep 40 clean sheets in 110 senior games.

Pena, 24, is below Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the pecking order and has yet to play a single minute this season. He signed a new three-year deal at the Spotify Camp Nou in the summer but it remains to be seen if he is content with a spot on the bench week in, week out.

There is also no guarantee that Betis can make him their No. 1, considering 29-year-old Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Silva's contract expires in 2026. But Claudio Bravo (40) could leave as a free agent next year.

Valles (26) hadn't played in Spain's first division this season. He was crucial in La Palmas' promotion from the second tier in the last campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets in 34 league games.

This season, the Spaniard has played every minute of the Canary Islands-based team's nine La Liga matches, keeping two clean sheets. He has let in just eight goals during that time.

No team has conceded fewer goals than Las Palmas apart from Real Madrid (6), who lead the table with 24 points from nine matches.

Barcelona have the chance to retain top spot ahead of Real Madrid clash

Barcelona dropped four points in their last three La Liga games with 2-2 draws against Granada and RCD Mallorca.

This has seen them slip to third in the table with 21 points — three points and as many goals (goal difference) behind Real Madrid. Girona are proving to be the surprise package of the season so far as they sit second with 22 points to their name.

Barca face Athletic Club at home on October 22 — a match which always proves to be a physical and feisty affair. If they win this game and Real Madrid lose against Sevilla in an away fixture on October 21, then Xavi Hernandez's team could retain the top spot.

This would also require Girona to drop points in their league fixture against UD Almeria at home. After their respective UEFA Champions League group-stage games, Barcelona and Madrid will meet on October 28 in Catalonia for the season's first Clasico.