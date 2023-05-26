Barcelona consider launching move to sign 31-year-old ex-Chelsea midfielder: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing ex-Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu ahead of the next campaign.

Romeu, 31, has established himself as a first-team starter for Girona since arriving from Southampton for around €5.5 million last summer. He has helped his team in their push to achieve a top-half finish in the La Liga this season.

So far this campaign, Romeu has started all 31 of his La Liga appearances, netting two goals in the process.

According to Jijantes FC, Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Romeu in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are of the opinion that the former Chelsea midfielder could replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Romeu, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadi Montilivi, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Catalan club should he join them. He has ample experience and is expected to be cheaper than their other midfield targets.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and stamina, the Spaniard spent seven years in Barcelona's academy before making one senior appearance in May 2011. He left his boyhood club to join Chelsea for around €4.6 million in the subsequent summer and featured in 33 matches across all competitions during a four-year stint.

Apart from Romeu, the Blaugrana are also monitoring a host of midfielders. So far, they have been linked with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Chelsea step ahead of Barcelona in race to sign Brazilian star: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea have edged ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense teenager Vitor Roque this summer. They are keen to add the player to their ranks with an eye on their future project.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have lost momentum in their pursuit to snap up Roque as they are currently in the midst of a financial crisis. As a result, they are said to be unable to dish out €35 million for the attacker's signature.

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian teenage sensation due to his stellar outings at the South American U20 Championship in Colombia earlier this year. He registered six goals and an assist in eight tournament matches.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and shooting, Roque has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 51 games for Athletico Paranaense so far. He is averaging a goal contribution every 138 minutes for his club.

