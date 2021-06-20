Barcelona consider move for in-demand Serie A star — Reports

Barcelona are interested in signing in-demand Atalanta star Robin Gosens this summer, as per reports in Germany.

The 26-year-old has been linked with several top clubs in the past and this summer is no different, particularly after a great season in Italy. He played an influential role for Gian Piero Gasperini's men, contributing with a staggering 11 goals and six assists in 32 league games.

With Barcelona set to compete across all fronts next season, they are believed to be on the lookout for another left-back. Jordi Alba is still in great touch but he recently turned 32 and could struggle to maintain his form and fitness for an entire season.

(🌕) On Robin Gosens: Atalanta have activated the option to renew his contract for an additional year, until 2023. Barcelona have only made contacts with his agent, but that’s all for now. Big clubs in Italy & England also interested. @Plettigoal @berger_pj #Transfers 🇩🇪 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 20, 2021

As Junior Firpo has also failed to settle into the side since his arrival from Real Betis, Gosens could prove to be a great addition to Barcelona. He could help deputies for Alba and could also eventually replace the aging Spaniard.

Gosens himself has opened up on his future amidst links to Barcelona. The German international explained;

"I don't necessarily have to take the next step this summer. If something interesting comes up that can take me to the next level in regards with my development, then I'll think about it."

While the 26-year-old's current contract ends in 2022, Atalanta are believed to have triggered an optional year to extend it until 2023. The Bergamo-based club will hold out for a fee in excess of €35m.

1 goal

2 assists

1 Star of the Match award



Robin Gosens 🌟 pic.twitter.com/2dUn0gXoOh — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2021

Gosens stole the show for Germany against Portugal at UEFA Euro 2020, putting in one of the best individual performances of the tournament from left wing-back. Such displays will be particularly valuable to Barcelona as Ronald Koeman has implemented a system which places great emphasis on wide defenders.

The report also suggests Gosens is being monitored by 'top clubs' in Italy and England as well. The Atalanta star was previously linked with the likes of Juventus and Manchester City.

Barcelona complete Memphis Depay signing

Barcelona have finally wrapped up the signing of Olympique Lyon superstar Memphis Depay on a free transfer. The Blaugrana came close to signing him in the past but couldn't get the transfer over the line.

The signing has now been confirmed by Barcelona on official social media, and the forward himself has said he's 'very excited' to start his new adventure.

Barcelona have also been linked with further reinforcements in their backline as well. They have already confirmed the signing of Eric Garcia from Manchester City and also revealed that Emerson Royal will join the squad as well.

Elsewhere, they have also been linked with moves for the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Jules Kounde among other reinforcements at centre-back.

