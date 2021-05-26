Barcelona consider a move for Serie A star to replace Jordi Alba - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens to their squad this summer.

The Blaugrana want to provide more competition to Jordi Alba and see Gosens as the ideal player to push the Spaniard, and eventually replace him in the long run.

Barcelona are expected to add more young players to their squad this summer, and have been linked with several left-backs.

The club added Sergino Dest to their squad last season and the American has done well at right-back. The focus this summer is to add a long-term successor for Alba this time, as per Sport.

Barcelona have indeed enquired about Atalanta's Robin Gosens (26), but that's all for now.



Atalanta have the option to extend his contract until 2023.





Along with Gosens, Jose Gaya is another player who has been linked. However, the former’s versatility to play as a left-sided midfielder and full-back is highly valued by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona to face competition for Gosens this summer

Gosens' impressive form for Atalanta hasn’t gone unnoticed as several clubs are chasing the talented German international.

Serie A sides Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all interested, while newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City are also in the reckoning.

Gosens’ current contract with Atalanta runs until 2022, and the club want at least €40 million to sell him. They are also willing to do a player exchange deal, so it remains to be seen if Barcelona will include Junior Firpo in a potential deal.

Firpo is expected to leave Barcelona this summer after struggling for playing time in the recently concluded season. The 24-year old managed just seven appearances in La Liga.

Barcelona are looking at three left-backs this summer



Robin Gosens of Atalanta

Angeliño of RB Leipzig

Jose Gaya of Valencia

Considering several clubs will be after Gosens this summer, Barcelona are keeping Jose Gaya on their radar as well. Valencia are in a tough financial situation, and even though they want to keep Gaya, a good offer might test their resolve this summer.

Gosens has progressed well at Atalanta and will play for the German national team at the Euros in a few weeks’ time. The German played a key role for Atalanta in Serie A, as his 11 goals and six assists helped them finish third in the league table.