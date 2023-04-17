Barcelona consider offloading superstar forward amid poor run of form after 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Barcelona could reportedly sell Robert Lewandowski if he does not rediscover his form by the end of the 2022-23 season.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Lewandowski is no longer an untouchable player at Camp Nou. It has been reported that President Joan Laporta is unimpressed with the Bayern Munich legend’s poor run of form and could ship him out if he does not bounce back.

The Blaugrana are also in need of funds, and Lewandowski, whose current market value stands at €40 million, could generate a sizable fee. It has been claimed that an offer in the ballpark of Lewandowski’s current market valuation could compel Barca to sell.

Lewandowski joined the Camp Nou outfit last summer from Bayern for a handsome €45 million fee. He hit the ground running in Catalonia, scoring nine goals and claiming two assists in his first seven La Liga matches.

However, the Poland skipper has been all over the place since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 13 La Liga games since the Qatar World Cup, he has only scored four times and claimed a couple of assists.

Barcelona are currently going through a dry patch in front of goal, failing to score even once in their last three games in all competitions and enduring one defeat and two draws. If Barca's talisman Lewandowski does not find his shooting boots and prove his mettle by the end of the season, Barcelona could look to replace him with a top-drawer striker this summer.

Lewandowski has scored 27 times in 37 games for Barca in all competitions thus far, emerging as the team’s leading goalscorer. The 34-year-old’s contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Xavi claims Robert Lewandowski misses Barcelona teammates Ousmane Dembele and Pedri

Barcelona stars Ousmane Dembele and Pedri (hamstring) have not been in action for over two months.

Pedri, who is nursing a hamstring injury, last appeared in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League on February 16. Dembele, on the other hand, has not been in action since the 1-0 win over Girona in La Liga on January 27.

Xavi has admitted that Barca have struggled to create chances in their absence, hinting that the pair’s injuries are partly responsible for Lewandowski’s struggles in front of goal. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s (April 16) goalless draw with Getafe, Xavi said:

“When you have two or three of your best players missing it always affects you. It has affected us a lot. You are talking about players who create many opportunities. For Robert and the rest of the forwards, they are key to our football, and it affects the team.”

Pedri is expected to return to the squad in next Sunday’s (April 23) La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid. Dembele, on the other hand, could feature in the match against Rayo Vallecano on April 26.

