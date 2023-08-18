Barcelona consider playing 23-year-old star instead of Lewandowski after running out of patience with star striker: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering dropping Robert Lewandowski for Ferran Torres as their patience wears thin with the Polish striker.

Diario Sport's Jordi Gil reports that the Blaugrana are contemplating resting Lewandowski for a few matches. The 34-year-old has underperformed recently and could be replaced by Torres in Xavi's starting lineup.

Lewandowski put in an uninspiring performance in Barcelona's 0-0 draw with Getafe in their season opener. He missed one big chance as the Catalan giants failed to secure a win to kickstart their La Liga title defense.

The Polish frontman arrived at Camp Nou last summer from Bayern Munich for €45 million. He was viewed as the catalyst for Xavi's men to launch a title challenge and they did just that.

Lewandowski bagged 33 goals and eight assists in 46 games across competitions last season. He finished as La Liga's top goalscorer with 23 goals in 34 league games.

However, it appears that Barcelona's coaching staff are contemplating giving Torres an opportunity to impress. The Spaniard has struggled for game time since Lewandowski's arrival.

The 23-year-old attacker started just 18 of 45 games last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. There were question marks over his future this summer.

Reports have claimed that Lewandowski has made it clear to Xavi that he doesn't want him starting for the Blaugrana. However, he may now just be taking the Pole's starting berth in the side.

Barcelona manager Xavi plays down Real Madrid's chances of signing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has been linked with Real Madrid.

Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona has been uncertain throughout the summer amid a lack of game time under Xavi. The young Spanish attacker struggled for a starting role with the Blaugrana.

The 20-year-old started 14 of 51 games across competitions last season, bagging 10 goals and four assists. He has been mooted for a potential departure and has even recently been linked with Real Madrid, per journalist Antonio Romero.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti lavished praise on Fati when asked about a potential move for the forward. He said (via Football Espana):

“Well, what can I say. Ansu Fati is a youngster, who will have a great future. I’ll leave it there.”

However, Xavi has shot down claims that Fati could be headed to the Santiago Bernabeu. He also insists that the Spaniard has a future with the Catalan giants:

“That is a joke, isn’t it? I was already very strong. These debates that are generated that don’t make any sense to me. He’s very important to us and it will continue to be. He’s part of the club’s assets, and I think I’ve been very clear on this.”

Fati has four years left on his contract with Barcelona. He rose through the youth ranks at the Catalan giants' La Masia academy before making his debut in 2019.