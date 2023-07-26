Robert Lewandowski makes it clear to Xavi that he doesn't want 23-year-old to start for Barcelona next season: Reports

According to El Nacional, Robert Lewandowski doesn't want Ferran Torres to start for Barcelona next season and has made it clear to manager Xavier Hernandez.

Torres joined the Blaugrana in January 2022 from Manchester City but hasn't impressed the club's hierarchy since. His role at the club has become limited recently. The former Valencia star has made 71 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, bagging 14 goals and nine assists.

The 23-year-old's future at the club looks bleak, though, and Xavi has reportedly informed Torres that he's not in his plans. Nevertheless, Barca have accepted the fact that they won't be able to find a suitor for Torres, whom they signed for €55 million in ongoing summer transfer window.

Barcelona have Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. Ez Abde has returned from his loan spell, while Vitor Roque is also set to join the Blaugrana. Hence, it's difficult for Torres to get a starting spot next season.

To add to that, Lewandowski reportedly doesn't feel comfortable sharing the pitch with Torres and doesn't want the player to start under Xavi next season.

Barcelona star Pedri would be open to MLS move in the future

Pedri has been one of Barcelona's leading players recently. The youngster has made 109 appearances across competitions, bagging 16 goals and eight assists.

As Barca prepare to take on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday (July 26) in the United States, Pedri was asked about the prospect of making a move to the MLS. The Spaniard hinted that it could be a move for him late on in his career (via Barca Universal):

"Yes, it’s a league that’s fun to watch. Life here is great. There’s a lot to do. The cities here are incredible, and it piques the interest coming over here."

Pedri, though, is contracted with the Blaugrana till 2025-26 season and is entering the prime of his career. Hence, the 2020 Golden Boy winner might not move to the MLS anytime soon.