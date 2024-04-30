Barcelona to consider sale of superstar if he doesn't sign new contract terms - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could contemplate the sale of Frenkie de Jong if the Dutch midfielder doesn't agree on new contract terms.

De Jong is under the scheme of incremental salary, meaning his salary will increase next season from what he's earning now. La Blaugrana, though, are keen on agreeing on new terms with De Jong.

Barca are already focusing on their activities in the summer transfer window. Defensive midfield and left wing are the two major positions that the Catalan club are interested in bolstering.

Getting De Jong off the book could help Barca gain significant financial revenue. They reportedly want at least €70 million for the Dutch midfielder, who has no shortage of potential suitors. Clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea have been linked with De Jong.

The Dutchman signed for Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and has so far made 213 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists. This season, he has made 30 appearances, scoring two goals.

De Jong is contracted with Azulgrana until the end of the 2027-28 season and as per Transfermarkt, his current estimated market value is €70 million. If a club agree to pay the sum, as per Mundo Deportivo, Barca could contemplate selling the Dutchman.

Barcelona manager Xavi makes Frenkie de Jong claim

Frenkie de Jong is once again a hot topic in the transfer market and several top European clubs are gunning to add the Dutch midfielder to their ranks.

Xavi, however, has made his stance clear, stressing how important De Jong is to his team. In a recent press conference, the La Blaugrana manager said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He is a fundamental footballer, very important for me, absolutely nothing changes. Frenkie has had the misfortune of having three ankle injuries and it is a shame because he was at a very high level before getting injured."

Xavi is set to stay at the Catalan club next season as well. Hence, his words are expected to have an importance on the decision Barcelona would take regarding De Jong's future.