Barcelona consider signing 25-year-old France international in 2023: Reports

Barcelona are considering a move for France international Marcus Thuram, as per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Marcus Thuram has enjoyed himself at Borussia Monchengladbach this campaign and has been linked with an exit from Borussia Park.

The Frenchman's contract with Die Fohlen expires in the summer, and he is widely tipped to leave the Bundesliga side on a free transfer. His situation has alerted Barcelona, who have been actively looking for bargain additions to their squad.

With the Blaugrana struggling financially, they are in dire need of value-for-money signings, and Thuram certainly fits the bill. The Catalan giants are believed to be looking at Thuram as a potential replacement for Raphinha.

The Brazil international has so far flattered to deceive at Camp Nou since his £55 million move from Leeds United in the summer. Raphinha has scored just twice and produced four assists in 18 games across competitions for Barcelona this campaign.

Thuram, on the other hand, has been exceptional for Borussia Monchengladbach, having scored 13 goals and produced four assists in 17 games across competitions.

The versatile attacker was a member of Didier Deschamps' France team, which came runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thuram came on from the bench and played a key role in Les Bleus' comeback in the final against Argentina.

Since his move to Borussia Monchengladbach from Guingamp in 2019, Thuram has gone from strength to strength as a complete attacker in the Bundesliga. He has played a total of 119 games for Gladbach to date and has scored 41 goals while dishing out 26 assists.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in the final third and is blessed both technically and physically. He is exceptionally fast, and his frame of 6 ft 4 in makes him a tricky customer for most defenders.

Barcelona set to miss out on midfield target

Barcelona could reportedly miss out on signing midfield target Ilkay Gundogan with the German close to signing a new deal with Manchester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently tied down at the Etihad until the summer of 2023.

The Blaugrana were interested in the experienced midfield operator on a free transfer as they look to replace Sergio Busquets.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been tipped to join MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer after his contract expires in the summer. However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be desperate to retain the midfielder, with extension talks set to commence in 2023.

