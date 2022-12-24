Barcelona target set to extend contract until 2025 at current club

Barcelona could miss out on the signing of their midfield target Ilkay Gundogan, as per reports from Football Espana.

The report claims that the Germany international is set to sign a new deal with Manchester City to extend his stay at the club till 2025. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is currently tied down at the Etihad till the summer of 2023 and has been widely linked with a move away on a free.

Gundogan's potential availability on a free transfer attracted interest from Barcelona, who have been in the market for bargain additions to their squad. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be desperate to keep his captain for the foreseeable future, and extension talks are set to commence in 2023.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira has confirmed that the Cityzens are confident of retaining Gundogan till 2025. Guardiola sees the Barcelona target as a key player who could be integral for them as they chase their first UEFA Champions League title.

Recently, Barcelona have been linked with several big-named midfielders who could be available for a cut-price or free. The Blaugrana look destined to lose Sergio Busquets in the summer, with his contract expiring in the summer. The World Cup-winning midfielder has been tipped to join MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, Gundogan has gone from strength to strength at the Etihad. His stock has significantly risen over the last couple of seasons, and he played an integral role to help the Cityzens win the Premier League last season.

Gundogan has made 274 appearances for City, scoring 51 goals and produced 35 assists.

Xavi Hernandez considering calling up 15-year-old for Barcelona's Copa del Rey game

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly considering calling up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal for Copa del Rey games.

The teenage sensation predominantly plays as a right winger and has made five appearances for the Blaugrana's under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

The gifted youngster has also represented Spain across various age groups and is tipped for a bright future.

The gifted youngster has also represented Spain across various age groups and is tipped for a bright future.

The wonderkid trained with the first team this week and could be picked for the Copa del Rey game. The Blaugrana hierarchy are huge admirers of the left-footed wide forward, with Patrick Kluivert hailing the youngster as mini Messi.

