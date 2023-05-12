Barcelona consider surprise move for 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as a long-term successor to club captain Sergio Busquets in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as an irreplaceable player for the Magpies since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of €42 million in 2022. He has helped his side launch a shock top-four push in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season, scoring three goals and contributing five assists in 28 league appearances so far.

Busquets, on the other hand, confirmed on Wednesday, May 10, that he will leave the Blaugrana on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. So far, he has helped them lift a total of 31 trophies and has featured in 719 matches.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in luring Guimaraes away from Eddie Howe's side in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club's board are of the opinion that the Brazilian star could fill in Busquets' shoes.

However, the Catalan giants are believed to face a similar problem with Guimaraes as with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Both of their targets are believed to be valued between a hefty range of €60 million and €70 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keen to snap up the Newcastle ace ahead of the next campaign.

With Busquets set to end his 18-year-stint and Franck Kessie likely to be offloaded to raise funds, the Blaugrana have identified other targets. Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Neves, and Sofyan Amrabat have all popped up on their radar.

Barcelona midfield target dismisses potential exit rumors

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi claimed that he has no intention of leaving Real Sociedad this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with the one-cap Spain international for quite a while. However, their pursuit is considered to be next to impossible this summer because of the player's exorbitant release clause, which is at €60 million.

Addressing the number of transfer speculations about his future, Zubimendi elaborated:

"I have neither heard, nor wanted to do anything. I don't know if I could leave or not, but I have not even considered leaving. I have already said it several times, to emphasise it more, but they do not listen to me."

Sharing his thoughts on his outings for Sociedad this season, Zubimendi added:

"This season, I am enjoying a lot, I am very happy here, with my life, with the evaluation of the club and I want to continue fulfilling the objectives of the club and my own. I think it is the best thing that I can do now."

Zubimendi, 24, has established himself as a vital dressing room presence for Los Txuri-urdin over the past couple of terms. Since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2019, he has scored four goals in 138 games for his club.

