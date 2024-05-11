Barcelona considering cashing in on veteran superstar, Xavi feels he 'will no longer regain his best levels': Reports

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up selling Robert Lewandowski this summer and Xavi thinks he won't be able to get back to his best. The veteran Polish striker has two years left on his contract at Camp Nou.

SPORT (via Barca Universal) reports that Barca are concerned about the finances involved in keeping Lewandowski. His current contract means his salary will increase to €32 million next season and €26 million in the one after.

Lewandowski, 35, hasn't hit the heights of his debut season with the Blaugrana this time around. He's managed 24 goals and nine assists in 45 games across competitions and the Catalans are contemplating a sale.

The report claims that Xavi believes the former Bayern Munich frontman will no longer regain his best levels moving forward. Barcelona could soon be looking for a long-term replacement although Vitor Roque arrived in January he's struggled to impress.

Lewandowski defiantly insisted he'd be a Barca player next season amid speculation over his future. Last season's La Liga Golden Boot winner said last month (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s clear for me, I’m gonna stay at Barcelona next season. One day somebody writes one thing, next day it is completely opposite. For me everything is clear."

Barca signed Lewandowski from Bayern in July 2022 for €45 million. He's registered 57 goals and 17 assists in 91 games, winning the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana.

Barcelona could reportedly turn to the Premier League for a Robert Lewandowski replacement

Darwin Nunez looks to be an option to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona will need to replace Lewandowski's goalscoring prowess if they decide to part ways this summer. They appear to have two Premier League strikers on their radar as Xavi looks to bolster his attack after missing out on the La Liga title.

Spanish outlet TV3 (via Barca Universal) reports that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak are targets. The duo are regarded as two of the English top-flight's best target men.

Nunez, 24, has encountered a topsy-turvy season at Anfield, managing 18 goals and 13 assists in 52 games across competitions. Transfermarkt values him at €70 million and the Uruguayan forward has four years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Isak, 24, has been in red-hot form for Newcastle this season. The Swedish striker has netted 24 goals and provided one assist in 37 games across competitions. He's also valued at €70 million and his contract expires in June 2028.

Barcelona's financial situation means moves for either of them could be difficult operations. They could look to offload several first-team stars to help Xavi rebuild his squad this summer.