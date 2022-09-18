Barcelona considering a move for Chelsea star - Reports

According to Mirror, Barcelona are considering a free transfer for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who has just 10 months left on his Stamford Bridge contract. So far, there has been no news of a contract renewal for the Italian international in the west London outfit, and this could potentially see him leave for Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are said to be searching for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has held the midfield at Camp Nou since 2008. The 35-year-old will also be out of contract next summer, and Barca are not expected to extend his stay at the club.

The Spanish giants have their sights set on Jorginho instead, with the Camp Nou hierarchy reportedly in the belief that the Italian midfielder "ticks all the boxes".

If the deep-lying playmaker is unable to renew a contract with Chelsea by January 2023, he will have the right to go into contract talks with Barca. The potential deal would certainly be something of a steal for the Catalan outfit, who have long been plagued with financial difficulties. If the Chelsea star runs down his contract at Stamford Bridge, Barcelona will not need to pay their English counterparts for his services.

He won't be the only player to swap Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou, with the Blues losing a number of players to the Spanish outfit in recent times. Players like Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers last summer, with potential signings like Jules Kounde and Raphinha also opting to join Barcelona instead of Chelsea.

Raphinha has explained why he rejected Chelsea and chose Barcelona instead

Despite the Blues having agreed on a deal to sign the vibrant winger from Leeds United, the Blaugrana entered the picture and snatched the player with ease. Raphinha eventually revealed the reason behind his decision to snub the west London outfit and opt for a move to Spain, explaining that playing for Barca was his dream.

The forward also explained to La Vanguardia that he has been a Barca fan since Ronaldinho joined the club nearly two decades ago. He expressed that the situation was less about finances and more about desire, explaining that he placed the value of his dream above everything else.

