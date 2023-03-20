Barcelona considering move for former target in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in renewing their interest in former target and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the upcoming summer.

Azpilicueta, 33, has been a central cog for the Blues since arriving from Marseille for a fee in the region of £7 million in the summer of 2012. He has helped the Stamford Bridge side lift nine trophies, scoring 17 goals and contributing 56 assists in 502 overall appearances in the process.

A right-footed defender adept at operating in multiple roles, the 44-cap Spain ace was linked with a permanent switch to Barcelona ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. However, he ended up signing a shock two-year contract extension with the Graham Potter-coached outfit.

“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”.“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. Azpilicueta: “New Chelsea owners have changed my situation, they wanted to keep me at all costs despite contract situation — I told that to Barcelona”. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC“I’m sure Xavi understood my point. Also, London is my home”. https://t.co/g6rdON9zbj

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have once again set their sights on Azpilicueta with the intention of snapping him up ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Blaugrana are keen to add the veteran star to their ranks as a squad option due to his rich experience and defensive versatility.

Barcelona are hoping to integrate Jules Kounde as a central defensive partner for Ronald Araujo in the upcoming season. Hence, the club are interested in roping in Azpilicueta as a backup right-back option beside Sergi Roberto, who recently penned a contract renewal at Camp Nou.

To make room for Azpilicueta, the Catalan giants are also prepared to loan out Eric Garcia and Sergino Dest this summer. Both players are considered as squad options in need of first-team minutes elsewhere.

Azpilicueta, who is a two-time Premier League winner, has remained a vital squad option for Chelsea despite their extravagant spending this season. So far, he has made 26 appearances across all competitions.

César Azpilicueta @CesarAzpi I am really proud, honoured and humbled to have reached 500 games as a Blue. I have never paid attention to individual achievements, as the group is and will always be the force that drives me forward. However, it is a privilege to be part of a select group of legends… 🧵 I am really proud, honoured and humbled to have reached 500 games as a Blue. I have never paid attention to individual achievements, as the group is and will always be the force that drives me forward. However, it is a privilege to be part of a select group of legends… 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/OAlJggqcFd

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has no regrets about his failed Barcelona transfer

During an interview with The Athletic, Cesar Azpilicueta was asked if he has regrets about his failed Barcelona move last summer. He replied:

"No, no. Never!"

Explaining his decision to remain at Chelsea, Azpilicueta continued:

"I could have signed an agreement in January to join a team as a free agent in the summer, but I never had it in my mind. I wanted to be here during a difficult situation. I had better options in terms of contract years and salary elsewhere, but that's not what I wanted to do. I've been here for over 10 years. I've had a chance to create an amazing relationship with the fans and the club. I could not leave."

