Barcelona considering move to sign 25-year-old Brazilian forward - Reports 

La Liga giants Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Brazilian international Gabriel Barbosa this summer.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Gabriel Barbosa, also known as 'Gabigol', is being eyed by the Blaugrana as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

The Spanish giants initially wanted Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, as per Forbes. However, club president Joan Laporta later ruled out the possibility of signing the Norwegian, deeming him too expensive, as reported by Marca.

Spanish outlet Sport later reported that Bayern Munich superstar Lewandowski has been eyed by Barca as an alternative to Haaland.

However, Marca has claimed that the German Bundesliga champions won't sell their star striker at any cost and that has made Xavi Hernandez look for alternatives.

As per Fichajes, the Catalan giants have identified Gabigol as an ideal recruit to bolster their attack.

The Brazilian forward formerly made a poor first impression in Europe, having signed for Inter Milan in 2016 from Santos.

However, he revived his career in 2018 in his homeland, initially on a loan-spell with Santos and then Flamengo. The 25-year-old was signed permanently by Flamengo in 2020 after an incredible season on loan.

Barbosa has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022 campaign, having scored 14 goals in 20 outings thus far.

The all-action forward boasts a remarkable record at Flamengo so far, having scored 98 goals and provided 27 assists in 143 games till date.

Fichajes claims that the Brazilian giants will be more than happy to accept a €30 million offer for their talisman. It could prove to be a smart piece of business for the Blaugrana, who will be in dire need of a number nine this summer.

Martin Braithwaite looks set to depart Camp Nou this summer with Luuk de Jong also likely to return to Sevilla after his loan spell (According to AS). This means that Xavi will be left with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his only option at number nine.

Barbosa looks more than ready for another opportunity to shine in Europe and Barcelona would be wise to offer him that.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez still has a huge task in his hands

Club legend Xavi Hernandez was brought in by Barcelona midway through the season in place of another icon, Ronald Koeman.

It is also quite evident that the 42-year-old has fared admirably so far, but he still has a massive task on his hands.

Barcelona have struggled for any kind of consistency and Xavi will definitely look to achieve that in his first full season in charge of his beloved club.

