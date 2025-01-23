Barcelona considering moving LaLiga clash against Real Madrid to different location amid Camp Nou delays: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering alternative host sites for their clash against Real Madrid in LaLiga in May. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, La Blaugrana are exploring options to host El Clasico elsewhere in Europe.

This comes over doubts whether the renovations being done at Camp Nou will be completed on time. While Barca maintain that they will move back into the stadium when it is ready, it is unclear if the arena will be ready to host the fixture.

Barcelona's current home stadium, Estadi de Montjuïc, is also likely to be unavailable. The side's lease agreement only runs until April and even if it is extended, a Rolling Stones concert has been scheduled for that week.

Thus, the Catalan giants are believed to be seeking a stadium big enough for the magnitude of the fixture. Any decision to move the game away from Spain, however, will be subject to permission from LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Hansi Flick's side have enjoyed remarkable success against Real Madrid this season. Barcelona handed Los Blancos a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing in the Bernabeu back in October in the league. They also won 5-2 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana earlier this month. With the two sides close in the table, this clash in May could have huge ramifications in the title race.

LaLiga title race analysed after 20 games as just seven points separate Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

The race for LaLiga supremacy this season promises to be an exciting one. Three of Spain's biggest clubs are mounting their claims to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

With just over half the season passed, Real Madrid hold the top spot, having accrued 46 points. City rivals Atleti are two behind, having just lost first place following a shock loss to CD Leganes. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's side have lost some ground after a fantastic start and are on 39 points.

Los Blancos hold the upper hand but a host of injuries suffered by the side could come back to haunt them. The likes of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out for the season, while David Alaba just returned from a long-term injury.

Atletico Madrid have shown their typical defensive resilience, conceding the fewest goals in the league (13). Combining that with impressive attacking reinforcements in Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Alexander Sorloth, the side could lift the title for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

While Barcelona are a little further away, a high-flying attack could help them close the gap. Leading the league with 52 goals scored, La Blaugrana will be hoping to be in the thick of things come the end of the campaign.

