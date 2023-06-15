Barcelona considering Ousmane Dembele sale amid interest from Premier League giants: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly mulling about a potential sale of Ousmane Dembele amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

Dembele, 26, has established himself as a first-team starter at the Blaugrana since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth up to €147 million in 2017. He has lifted seven trophies for them so far, including three La Liga titles.

An ambidextrous winger renowned for his speed and dribbling, the 35-cap France international returned to his best last season. He registered eight goals and nine assists in 35 games, guiding his side to a domestic double.

However, according to Fichajes, Dembele has emerged as a transfer target for the Blues with the player in the final year of his contract. Mauricio Pochettino's outfit are keen to make the most of the star's reported €50 million exit clause.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could decide to let go of their attacker as they reportedly need to raise over €200 million in transfer funds to balance their financial books. However, Xavi Hernandez is keen to sit down the ace to discuss an improved deal.

Should the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner join Chelsea this summer, he could prove to be a risky signing for them. He might struggle to feel at home due to the Premier League's physicality in light of his woeful injury record at his club.

So far, Dembele has featured in 185 matches for Barcelona over the course of six campaigns, scoring 40 goals and contributing 43 assists. However, he has started just 112 games due to a host of injuries.

Chelsea, on the other hand, currently have Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke as their first-team wingers. They are reportedly keen to sell the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the next term.

Barcelona agree €40 million transfer for Brazilian teenager: Reports

According to AS, Barcelona have sealed a deal worth around €40 million to rope in Vitor Roque, handing him a five-year contract. However, they still have to offload a minimum of three stars to register the Athletico Paranaense ace.

Roque, 18, has recently emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents due to his performances at both club and country level. Earlier this year, he impressed with six goals in eight South American U20 Championship games.

Should the left-footed striker secure a summer move to Barcelona, he could prove to be a great signing. With Robert Lewandowski well into his thirties, Roque could find a proper pathway into the club's first-team plans in the near future.

So far, Roque has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 61 overall games for Athletico Paranaense.

