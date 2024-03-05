Barcelona considering surprise move for Arsenal star on a free transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho who is currently set to become a free agent this summer.

SPORT reports that the Blaugrana aren't expected to make any major signings in the summer transfer window. The La Liga giants are still dealing with financial issues which have plagued the club's recruitment for several years.

Thus, the Catalan giants are looking at securing talent for low fees or on free transfers and they may turn to Jorginho. The Italy international's contract with Arsenal expires in the summer although they have the option of a one-year extension.

Jorginho, 32, has been a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's side this season due to Thomas Partey's injury issues. He's made 26 appearances across competitions, posting one goal and one assist.

The Italian midfielder's agent, Joao Santos, gave an update on his client's situation at the Emirates. He said:

"Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar. We will consider the proposals and decide what's the best option for his future."

Barcelona have recently done their business in the free agency market. Last summer, they brought Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to Camp Nou on free transfers.

Jorginho has been at the Emirates since January 2023 when he joined in a £12 million deal from Chelsea. But, the one-time Premier League champion has encountered a mixed spell with Mikel Arteta's side regarding game time.

Arsenal could reportedly reignite their interest in Barcelona attacker Raphinha

Raphinha is back on the Gunners' radar.

Barcelona's financial troubles mean they may look to offload several first-team stars this summer. One player whose future is uncertain is Raphinha and the Brazilian could reportedly be sold if a suitable offer is made.

According to the source above (via TEAMTalk), Arsenal hope to sign Raphinha, 27, at the second time of asking. They missed out on his signature to Barca in July 2022 when he joined Xavi's side in a reported £55 million deal from Leeds United.

Raphinha has come in and out of Barcelona's first team during his time in Catalonia. He's endured injury issues this season, appearing 25 times across competitions, posting five goals and eight assists.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal has jeopardized the Brazil international's place in Barca's starting lineup. Despite this, he's still held in high regard in England following his huge success with Leeds.

Raphinha made 67 appearances for the Peacocks, registering 17 goals and 12 assists. He helped the Elland Road outfit gain promotion to the Premier League in 2020.