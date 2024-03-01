"We will consider the proposals and decide what's the best option" - Arsenal star's agent on client's future in the summer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been linked with moves away from the club with his contract expiring in June this year.

However, his agent Joao Santos has delivered positive news for the Gunners, citing that Jorginho is more than happy at the club and wants to continue.

Speaking to TVPlay, Santos said,

"Contract expiring in June? Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar.

"We will consider the proposals and decide what's the best option for his future."

Jorginho was brought in from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £20 million in January last year. With recurring injuries to Thomas Partey, he became a key member of the first-team and provided invaluable cover during some big games towards the end of last season.

Despite having a bit-part role in the squad since Declan Rice's arrival, Jorginho has been a top professional. Since joining Arsenal, he has made 41 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. This season, the Italian has made 25 appearances, scoring and assisting one goal apiece.

Jorginho has been a regular feature in Arteta's midfield set-up for games against big teams as he helps retain the ball well. His incredible passing range also helps unlock Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's pace on the flanks.

That he would like to continue in north London will be a big boost for Arsenal, who could use the 32-year-old's expertise.

Arsenal have been on fire in the Premier League in 2024

Since the turn of the year, the Gunners have looked a refreshed and revamped side as they have steamrolled past opponents week in, week out.

They rank first in multiple parameters, including goals scored, goals scored per game, as well as for the best defensive record.

During that run, the Gunners have secured huge wins against West Ham United (0-6) and Burnley (0-5) away from home.

They also secured morale-boosting home wins against Liverpool (3-1), Newcastle United (4-1) and Crystal Palace (5-0).

Mikel Arteta's men will travel to face Sheffield United in their next league fixture on Monday, March 4.

