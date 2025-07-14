Barcelona contact Brazilian club to explore potential move to sign winger: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Flamengo for the potential transfer of 17-year-old winger Ryan Roberto. The attacker, who currently plays for the U17 side of Flamengo, has drawn interest from a few European heavyweights due to his abilities.

Barcelona have been on the lookout for promising youngsters in the transfer market in recent years. They recently snapped up the services of 17-year-old winger Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen.

Since the turn of the year, Ryan Roberto has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in just 33 matches for Flamengo’s U17 team. Even though he is 17, he has trained with the club’s U20 side, and first team coach Filipe Luis is monitoring his development.

According to a report from Globo (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona have inquired with Flamengo about the situation of Ryan Roberto, as they see him as a player who possesses all the qualities of a player they are looking for in the market. Roberto is renowned for his versatility on the pitch. He is primarily a left winger, but he can also play as an attacking midfielder.

However, the report adds that Barcelona are not the only club that has shown interest in Roberto. Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam are also monitoring the young Brazilian forward following his stellar performances during the 2025 season. While the LaLiga champions could be optimistic about signing Roberto, his contract situation is said to be complicated.

He joined Flamengo in 2023 from Athletico Paranaense, but during that time, both clubs retained 50% of his rights. Flamengo in particular have an option that allows them to buy an extra 20% of his rights for €1.5 million, but they have yet to exercise that option.

Meanwhile, Athletico Paranaense made a proposal to buy Flamengo’s stake to regain the majority of Roberto’s ownership, but the Rio de Janeiro-based club rejected the offer.

“I had to find a way out” – Former Barcelona midfielder reflects on decision to leave club in January

Former Barcelona youth midfielder Unai Hernández Lorenzo has opened up about his decision to leave the club. Unai, who joined Blaugrana in 2022 from Girona’s youth setup, left the club in January when Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad came calling.

In an interview with Sport, Unai said his goal was to play for Barcelona’s first team and that he yielded to Al-Ittihad’s call after realizing that he was not in Hansi Flick’s plans and that his contract was ending. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Since I joined Barça’s youth team, my goal was to debut for the first team. I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a child. Due to circumstances, it could not be, and he was very clear that football does not end at Barça, that there are many more opportunities to play at high levels.

“It was a complicated decision. The last few weeks were frustrating because my contract was ending, and I had to find a way out. When Al Ittihad came in, the decision became easier, but leaving your home and the club you dreamed of playing for is never simple.

He added:

“When we came back, Flick told me he didn’t need me anymore. I accepted it, gave everything with the reserve team, and kept fighting. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

Unai initially joined Barca’s U19 team and became a squad member of the reserve team, Barca Athletic, the following season.

