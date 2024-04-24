Barcelona have had contacts with 3 managers over potentially replacing Xavi at the end of the season - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly contacted three managers as they look to replace Xavi Hernandez, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants have been hoping their legend-turned-manager would stay on for longer, as the club excelled under his leadership in the latter half of the season. However, Xavi has not changed his mind, reiterating to the press every time he has been asked that he would not stay after this summer.

The situation has been rather dicey for the Blaugrana, as top managers are not exactly readily available to be snatched up this summer. They also have to deal with other top clubs in Europe, like Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who are also looking at the same managerial pool.

Now, Barcelona are believed to be looking at three managers, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The first is Ralf Rangnick, who currently manages the Austria men's national team. He notably had a short spell as the interim manager with Manchester United, where he coached players like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Bayern have contacted the 65-year-old.

The second manager who has piqued the Blaugrana's interest is Arne Slot, who has worked impressively in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord. He has only lost two games this season, but this has also marked his name with other interested clubs, as Liverpool are said to have contacted the 45-year-old.

Andoni Iraola is the third coach Barcelona are reportedly setting their sights on. He has been able to take Bournemouth into midtable, a noticeable distance from the relegation slots they were widely expected to fight against. His impressive performances this season have reportedly impressed the Blaugrana, who are potentially looking to take up his services.

Xavi has reportedly made a u-turn on his decision to leave Barcelona

Barcelona may not need to continue their search for another manager if emerging reports about Xavi Hernandez are to be believed.

According to The Associated Press, the coach has decided to remain at the Nou Camp for another year rather than leave at the end of this season. Apparently, the official announcement is pending, as Joan Laporta will reveal the legendary midfielder's decision to stay on 25 April.

Notably, Xavi had announced in January that he would leave, sharing how he thought the club needed to move in another direction. He also talked about feeling "worthless every day" following a shock loss to Villarreal.

The club have since been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, and the La Liga title now seems far from their reach at this point. However, Barcelona will be pleased if the manager opts to stay.