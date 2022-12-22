Barcelona in contention to sign Chelsea and Liverpool linked forward: Reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has attracted the attention of several top clubs, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

However, according to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona will not be able to sign Moukoko in January due to "fair play" rules imposed by La Liga. This means that the Catalan club will have to wait until Moukoko is a free agent in the summer before making their move.

Barca have reportedly established contact with Moukoko as they look for a long-term successor to veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. They signed the Polish star in the summer, but at 35 years of age, he is entering the final phase of his career. As a result, the Blaugrana are reportedly considering Moukoko as a viable target to build their future attack around.

However, due to Barcelona's inability to make a move for him in January, the door is open for other clubs to gun for the talented young striker. According to the Hard Tackle, Chelsea are reportedly the front-runner to sign Moukoko, with the Blues reportedly viewing him as a long-term solution in the final third. This comes as former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to find his form for Chelsea, with one goal in six league games.

Liverpool have also expressed interest in Moukoko, but it is unclear how he would fit into the Reds' attack after they signed Darwin Nunez in the summer. Nonetheless, Moukoko remains a top target for the Reds, who are currently struggling in the Premier League and might need to be active in the transfer market to turn their fortunes around.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils are reportedly in the mix for Moukoko's services, as he is said to be on their radar as well. It will be interesting to see which club Moukoko ultimately ends up at, as all four teams are among the top clubs in their respective leagues and have a history of remarkable success.

Youssoufa Moukoko has the potential to be a game-changing addition to any club and could play a key role in their future triumphs. The 18-year-old has been impressive in his youth career, becoming the youngest-ever debutant in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

He has also broken into the German national squad and has scored six goals and made four assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund this season. However, with his contract set to expire at the end of this campaign, the striker could leave the club as a free agent in the near future.

