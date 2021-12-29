Barcelona continue to monitor 19-year-old as alternative to Erling Haaland ahead of next summer: Reports

Barcelona continue to monitor Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

The Catalans have strengthened their attack with the addition of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Barcelona have signed the Spain international from Pep Guardiola's side for an initial fee of €55m.

However, Barcelona are keen to further bolster their options in attack. If reports are to be believed, Xavi's side plan to acquire the services of a prolific goalscorer in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund star Haaland as their top target. The Blaugrana, though, are aware the Norway international could prove to be out of their reach due to their current financial constraints.

According to reports, Barcelona continue to consider Red Bull Salzburg forward Adeyemi as a potential recruit should they fail to land Haaland. Borussia Dortmund, though, are said to be the frontrunners for the 19-year-old's signature.

barcacentre @barcacentre Adeyemi is still an option for next summer. [sport] Adeyemi is still an option for next summer. [sport]

Adeyemi has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg this season. His performances for the Austrian giants have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several European clubs.

The Germany international has been linked with a host of clubs, including Liverpool. However, Borussia Dortmund have been tipped to acquire his services from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.

Despite Borussia Dortmund leading the race for Adeyemi, Barcelona have refused to give up hope of signing the teenager if reports are to be believed. It remains to be seen if the Catalans can jump ahead of the Bundesliga outfit in the race for the forward.

Adeyemi, though, is not the only player on Barcelona's transfer shortlist. Xavi's side have also identified Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative for Haaland.

Barcelona face stiff competition for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been in red hot form since joining Borussia Dortmund last year. The Bundesliga side now face an uphill battle to retain the Norwegian's services, with a host of clubs interested in signing him.

Barcelona are among the clubs that have been credited with an interest in Haaland. Blaugrana's La Liga rivals Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the 21-year-old.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣️[ @DiMarzio 🥇] | Haaland's first priority is Real Madrid, and then Barcelona. And if they can't, he will join the Premier League. #fcblive 🗣️[ @DiMarzio🥇] | Haaland's first priority is Real Madrid, and then Barcelona. And if they can't, he will join the Premier League. #fcblive 👀 https://t.co/vBVqRYIagp

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly set their eyes on Haaland ahead of the summer transfer window as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Haaland reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will become active at the turn of the year.

Edited by Rohit Mishra