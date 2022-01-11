Barcelona contract former Chelsea midfielder to replace Philippe Coutinho: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for former Chelsea midfielder Oscar in the January transfer window. The Catalan giants are believed to be eager to sign a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who has joined Premier League club Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

According to TNT Sports, the Blaugrana are eager to sign a creative midfielder to bolster their squad. Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar is widely considered to be one of the best players in the Chinese Super League.

He was also previously been linked with a move to the Spanish giants in the past. The former Chelsea star was heavily courted by the La Liga club in January of 2021. However, a move failed to materialize due to Barcelona's dire financial situation.

Oscar rose to prominence during his time with Premier League giants Chelsea. He joined the club in the summer of 2012 from Brazilian club Internacional. The midfielder went on to make 203 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 38 goals. He also helped the club win two Premier League titles, a League Cup, and the Europa League title.

One of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, Oscar opted to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port in 2017. During his five seasons with the club, he has scored 50 goals and provided 93 assists in 170 appearances in all competitions.

The Blaugrana are believed to be interested in resuming their pursuit of the 30-year-old. They are eager to add some creativity and composure to their midfield. Xavi Hernandez's side are currently sitting in sixth place in the La Liga table, seventeen points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

The club are eager to sign a replacement for Argentine forward Sergio Aguero. The former Man City striker was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Barcelona recently completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The Catalan giants are reportedly set to now move their focus to Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar.

Coutinho's departure is likely to have provided Barcelona with funds to sign Oscar

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho was one of the highest-paid footballers at the Nou Camp. The Brazilian was reportedly earning €23 million per year in wages.

Coutinho reportedly agreed to take a massive pay cut in order to force through a move to Aston Villa. The Brazilian star will spend the rest of the season on loan with the Premier League club.

Coutinho's departure from the Camp Nou has helped free up the funds the Blaugrana require to register Ferran Torres and target the signing of some of their transfer targets. Oscar is currently one of the highest earners in the Chinese Super League. The former Chelsea star is believed to be earning €450,000 per week.

Barca do not possess the funds required to match Oscar's current salary. However, the Spanish giants will be able to sign the Brazilian if he is willing to take a pay-cut.

