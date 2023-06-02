Barcelona have convinced Manchester City star to sign 3-year contract with them - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly convinced Ilkay Gundogan to join them. They're offering a three-year contract, and the German is ready to join on a free transfer.

As per SPORT, Barcelona are working on bringing in Gundogan, whom they see as an addition to midfield to continue Xavi's rebuild. Manchester City are still working on getting Gundogan a new deal and are working on terms. Arsenal are also in the race for the German, as Mikel Arteta is keen on getting another City player through the doors.

Barcelona are also interested in getting Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo from City. However, unlike the deal with Gundogan, the Blaugrana will have to pay transfer fees to get the two players.

Manchester City star talks about his future amid Barcelona interest

Ilkay Gundogan has hinted that he will look for a fresh challenge this summer. He says that nothing has been decided yet, and he will inform as soon as he makes a decision.

He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"We have been together for seven years. It has been amazing. We have won a lot together, and to hear things like that, of course, brings me joy and a smile, and I appreciate what I have done in these last seven years."

He added:

"There are talks in the background. That's normal with just a couple of months left, but without going too much into detail, there is nothing decided yet from my side or the club's side, so the talks are continuing. If there's a decision, you guys will be the first ones to know."

The Guardian caught up with Gundogan's agent and uncle, Iihan, who said that nothing was decided just yet:

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.”

Manchester City will be hoping that Gundogan keeps focus on their two crucial games this month. They face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 before going up against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League a week later.

Poll : 0 votes