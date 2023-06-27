Barcelona cool interest in 26-year-old midfielder after missing out on Lionel Messi: Reports

FC Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in signing Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. According to Sport, the Blaugrana have seemingly reduced their interest in the midfielder after Lionel Messi completed his move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Had Barcelona reached an agreement to bring the Argentine back to the club, Amrabat's signing remained a possibility to cover for the aging legs of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

The Moroccan was linked with a move to the La Liga outfit for a few months after impressing during last year's FIFA World Cup. However, the Catalan club are looking at ball-playing options now that the World Cup-winning Argentine has chosen to go to the United States.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's arrival means that Barcelona will turn their attention to searching for a pivot to replace Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona's Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in securing the services of the Amrabat. According to L’Equipe, Los Colchoneros are in conversation with Serie A midfielder's representatives for a possible move, and talks between the parties are progressing well.

However, the Spanish club are currently unwilling to pay the €30 million asking price. That being said, Barcelona dropping out of the race for the player means that Atletico Madrid's path to signing the player is clear.

Since arriving at Fiorentina in January of 2020, Amrabat has made 107 appearances for the club, helping them to a top-half finish in the Serie A last season.

Busquets to sign two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Long-time Barcelona servent Sergio Busquets will be reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. ESPN reported on Saturday (June 24) that the defensive midfielder will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the MLS club.

Inter Miami also announced the arrival of the seasoned midfielder on their social media accounts.

After spending 13 years with Messi at Camp Nou, the pair will reunite in America. Busquets was reportedly approached by Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr but made the call to take the financially inferior offer by choosing Inter Miami.

The player has previously stated his intention of moving to the MLS. Speaking to Cadena Ser whilst in Qatar with the Spanish national team last year, Busquets said:

"I have always said I would like to play in the United States, above all in Miami."

