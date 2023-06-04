Barcelona dealt a blow as Saudi delegation has travelled to Paris to finalise Lionel Messi's transfer - Reports

A delegation from Al Hilal has travelled to Paris to seal the signing of Lionel Messi. They want to close the deal in the next 48 hours and take the PSG star to the Middle East.

As per a report by Matte Moretto of Relevo, time is running out for Barcelona as they are yet to get a green signal from La Liga. Their viability plan has not been approved and reports suggest they will only get a reply on Tuesday, June 6.

In a tweet, the journalist said:

"A Saudi delegation has travelled to Paris to close the signing of Messi. They hope to seal a deal in 48 hours. Time is running out for Barcelona, though Leo still hopes to see something from them."

Al Hilal have been pushing to get Lionel Messi to join them and have submitted a world-record offer. They have tabled a €500 million per season deal and are pushing to get the Argentine to sign the dotted line.

Barcelona still trying to fit the puzzle to re-sign Lionel Messi

Ben Jacobs has reported on CaughtOffside that Barcelona need a lot to go their way to get a deal done for Lionel Messi. He added that they need approval from La Liga, and also a few sales before getting close to holding talks with the PSG star.

He wrote:

“Messi is waiting to see what is possible, but his camp are also putting pressure on Barcelona. Xavi is in constant contact with Messi as well. He believes a return is not just a sentimental move, but one that will help Barcelona challenge for the Champions League next season."

Jacobs added:

“Messi would likely and gladly play for free for Barcelona or with a massive pay cut, but this would be deemed as financial manipulation. So Barcelona’s problem is they need a lot of dominos to fall in place to pull off a Messi return, and that may also mean outgoings. Ansu Fati could be one casualty even though he wants to stay at the club.”

Guillem Balague and Marcelo Bechler have also claimed that Lionel Messi's move to Barcelona looks unlikely. They added that barring a late twist, the Catalan side is set to miss out on the emotional return.

Inter Miami are still in the running for the PSG star, as things stand. SPORT have reported that the MLS side has tabled a 4-year contract with €50 million in wages per season.

