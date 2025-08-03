Barcelona dealt blow as star player picks up injury in training, likely to miss club's next pre-season clash: Reports

  • home icon
By Sripad
Published Aug 03, 2025 10:37 GMT
Barcelona Holds Official Press Conference For Asia Tour Match Against FC Seoul - Source: Getty
Barcelona are set to be without Fermin Lopez for their final match of the pre-season tour of Asia against Daegu FC. The midfielder picked up an injury in training and will now be assessed by the medical team.

According to SPORT, Lopez picked up an issue on Sunday, August 3, when the squad was preparing for their match against Daegu FC. The Spaniard was walking gingerly and pointed to his leg while talking to manager Hansi Flick, who was quick to console him.

The Spanish publication released the video of the midfielder talking to the manager in training after a conversation with the coaching staff on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old has been linked with an exit this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly keen on signing him. The Red Devils were said to be plotting a €70 million move but the injury could end their interest this summer.

Lopez is the second player to be ruled out of the final pre-season match on the Asian tour. Inigo Martinez is still suffering from muscle fatigue and did not play in the win over FC Seoul last week.

Barcelona have one more game scheduled ahead of their LaLiga season opener against Mallorca on August 16. They face Como, managed by former player Cesc Fabregas, in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The match was scheduled to be at the newly renovated Camp Nou, but a delay in clearance from the authorities has postponed the club's return to their home stadium.

Hansi Flick comments on Barcelona's pre-season so far

Hansi Flick spoke to the media after Barcelona's thumping win over FC Seoul and claimed that he was delighted to see the player regain fitness. He added that they were getting just 45 minutes each to get everyone prepared for the new season and said:

“Each player had 45 minutes. It was more important to look after Eric and Iñigo, who were both struggling. In the end, I’m happy. We had a good start in the first half and then sluggishly, but we returned to a great level, and in the second half too, with Gavi, Ferran, Marcus... also Gerard Martín in a position that isn’t his usual one.”

Flick went on to heap praise on Gavi, saying that the youngster was capable of playing in a deeper role and also in his natural #8 position. He wants to see more of the same from the midfielder in the upcoming season, where they try to defend their LaLiga crown.

Sripad

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
