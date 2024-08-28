Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target agrees deal to join Saudi Arabian giants - Reports

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has reportedly shunned interest from Barcelona and agreed terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. This would be a blow to the La Liga giants, who were reportedly looking to sign the Frenchman on loan this summer.

Coman has been deemed surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich. The club’s stance on the 28-year-old's future alerted clubs across Europe with bigwigs Barcelona and Liverpool said to be keen on adding Coman to their ranks.

According to L'Equipe (via @iMiaSanMia), Coman has decided on his next move, dealing a blow to the European clubs vying for his signature. He has agreed on a deal to join Al Hilal.

Bayern Munich are targeting sales to raise funds as they aim to sign new players. The Bavarian giants have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's in-demand centre-back Jonathan Tah.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen refused to be dragged into the transfer speculation surrounding Coman.

"You can imagine that I won’t comment on current rumours during the last days of the transfer window. It’s not appropriate towards the players, and it only fuels unnecessary speculation," Dreesen said while speaking to Abendzeitung journalists Maximilian Koch and Kilian Kreitmair (via MSN).

The 6-time European champions have made six signings to bolster their squad in a bid to return to winning ways. Last season, Bayern Munich failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in nine seasons as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen won the league for the first time in their history.

Manager Hansi Flick has since moved to Barcelona while Vincent Kompany was handed the reins of the Bavarian club. They have raided the Premier League by permanently signing Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, Joao Palhinha from Fulham, and Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. Bayern also added Stuttgart's Hiroki Ito, Armindo Sieb from Bundesliga II and winger Bryan Zaragoza from Spain in Kompany's new-look Bayern.

What next for Barcelona?

The Catalan giants were targeting Coman to add further firepower to Hansi Flick's Barca side. They were looking at reuniting the eight-time Bundesliga winner with the former Bayern manager.

Barcelona have already signed Spaniards Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but are on the lookout for another attacker. They have been linked with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams while AC Milan's Rafael Leao is said to club President Joan Laporta's top target.

Hansi Flick's side were also interested in Juventus' Italian winger Federico Chiesa, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Serie A club. However, according to reports, Liverpool have stolen a march on the La Liga side for the signing of the versatile attacker.

