Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target ready for Turkey switch despite interest from LaLiga giants: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a big blow as Marcus Rashford has agreed on a move to Fenerbahce. The Englishman is open to joining the Turkish side and reuniting with manager Jose Mourinho.

The Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their side this summer, especially in attack. They were heavily linked with Nico Williams, who decided to renew his contract at Athletic Club until 2035 instead. Barcelona have also been linked with Rashford, who is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

However, as per Fotomac (via Barca Universal), the English winger has given a green signal for a potential move to Fenerbahce. The Turkish club's director of football, Devin Ozek, is expected to meet with Manchester United and Rashford to complete the move.

Rashford has had a falling out with Ruben Amorim and was sent on loan to Aston Villa in January this year. He contributed four goals and six assists in 17 games for them. However, Villa decided against exercising the £40 million buy option in his loan deal.

The Englishman has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Barcelona. However, as per the aforementioned report, Fenerbahce are closing in on signing Rashford. Jose Mourinho reportedly has already spoken to the forward. The 27-year-old had notably recorded 28 goals and 20 assists in 125 games under Mourinho at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United midfielder shares thoughts on Marcus Rashford amidst Barcelona links

Juan Mata recently shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United. He reminisced about seeing the England international in training and wished him the best for the future. Mata said about the Barcelona target:

“I saw his first training (session) with us. I love him. As a kid, I called him ‘the wonderkid’. The way he played was fearless, you could feel he could win a game by himself at any time when he was playing at his best.”

“As a Man United fan and as a friend of Marcus, I wish that he can succeed here because it’s his club, his boyhood club. I don’t know what’s going to happen but if he stays and he can actually be happy and enjoy, I think it will be a win-win situation for both the club and him.”

Mata and Rashford shared the pitch 133 times at Manchester United, combining for 10 goals.

