Barcelona dealt huge injury blow as star player ruled out for El Clasico - Reports

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as Ousmane Dembele won't be part of the team to take on Real Madrid in the La Liga clash on March 19. The two Spanish giants are set to lock horns for the fourth time this season.

Xavi's side, however, will have to do without their superstar winger. The Frenchman has been out of action since suffering an injury against Girona on January 28.

Xavi and Barca's medical team have decided against risking him in the match against Los Blancos. There are a few important games left in the campaign. Barcelona are in the running to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport If Barcelona give Ousmane Dembélé medical clearance just before the league Clasico, they fear that the French national team would call him up for their qualifiers at the end of March, risking a relapse. If Barcelona give Ousmane Dembélé medical clearance just before the league Clasico, they fear that the French national team would call him up for their qualifiers at the end of March, risking a relapse.— @sport https://t.co/bqZoTfNwlO

Hence, having Dembele at full fitness for the final part of the season is crucial. The two-week break from club football action following the El Clasico should serve Dembele well and help him get back to full fitness.

The Frenchman has been a crucial player for the Blaugrana this season. He has made 28 appearances for the La Liga leaders this term, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

Inaki Williams reacted to Inigo Martinez being linked to Barcelona

Inigo Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Ahead of Athletic Bilbao's La Liga showdown against the Blaugrana at San Mames, Inaki Williams addressed his teammate's future.

Speaking to SPORT, the pacey forward said:

“My knowledge is the same as yours – from newspaper news only. Iñigo is a very important player in our team. A wonderful and international defender. I hope he stays with us. If FC Barcelona took him, it would be a smart deal from them.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport If financial fair play allows it, Iñigo Martinez is Barcelona's favorite option to reinforce the centre back position. If financial fair play allows it, Iñigo Martinez is Barcelona's favorite option to reinforce the centre back position.— @sport https://t.co/kRdMuci51T

Barca currently have Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia as their central defensive options. The Catalan club, however, have been linked with a move for Martinez as they look to further enrich their talent pool.

The 31-year-old Bilbao star, who has previously played for Real Sociedad as well, is a true La Liga veteran. He has made 352 appearances in the Spanish top flight. Given his experience and ability, Martinez could certainly bring some value to the Catalan club.

Poll : 0 votes