Barcelona dealt massive blow as star player likely to be out for a month after picking up injury against Celta Vigo - Reports

Barcelona have been dealt a huge injury blow as Frenkie de Jong could be out for over a month after his injury against Celta Vigo on Saturday (23 September).

The Dutch midfielder hobbled for several minutes after picking up a knock and ultimately asked to be substituted. Xavi Hernandez brought on Gavi in place of him nine minutes before halftime.

According to scans conducted after De Jong's injury, he could be out until November, as per journalist Toni Juanmarti (h/t @TheEuropeanLad on X). He seemed to have picked up something in his ankle but the club are yet to confirm the nature and extent of his injury.

If De Jong is indeed sidelined until November, then he will miss El Clasico on 28 October at Spotify Camp Nou. So far, the former Ajax man has started in all seven games for his team across competitions this season.

It is evident that the 26-year-old is rated highly by Xavi Hernandez and considered an indispensable part of his XI. His team did just fine without him against Celta Vigo, scoring three goals after the 80th minute to stage a heroic comeback and win 3-2.

Gavi, who replaced De Jong in the first half, provided the assist for Joao Cancelo's 89th-minute winner. Barca now sit on top of the La Liga table with 16 points from six matches, leading Girona on goal difference.

Xavi Hernandez praises Barcelona star after late heroics against Celta Vigo

Robert Lewandowski was on the score sheet yet again as Barcelona scored three late goals to beat Celta Vigo. Barca were two goals down in the 76th minute after Anastasios Douvikas doubled his team lead at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barca's two new Portuguese players played a huge role in Lewandowski's brace. The Polish striker converted a cheeky lobbed pass from Joao Felix in the 81st minute before converting Joao Cancelo's cut-back four minutes later.

After the game, Xavi praised the Barcelona hitman and said, via @FRBarca_ on X):

"Robert tells me that he is very good physically, he feels very good, he has a good level of confidence and today he gave us two essential goals for the return."

The 35-year-old is in lethal form at the moment, scoring eight goals and laying out four assists for club and country in his last eight games. Despite his age, the former Borussia Dortmund superstar remains one of Europe's most effective centre-forwards and is still making a difference for Barca on a regular basis.