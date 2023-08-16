Barcelona dealt transfer blow as Manchester City superstar agrees contract extension until 2026: Reports 

Barcelona look to have missed out on Bernardo Silva as the Portuguese attacker has reportedly agreed a new deal with Manchester City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Silva has verbally agreed to sign a new three-year contract with the Cityzens. There is an expectation that his new deal will be finalized by the end of this week.

It will bring an end to Barcelona's long-running pursuit of the Portugal international. The Blaugrana had targeted the 29-year-old both this summer and in January as they looked to add more creativity to their midfield.

However, Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this summer that Manchester City rejected a £50 million bid from Barca for him. He now looks to have snubbed the chance to head to Camp Nou and will remain with Pep Guardiola's treble winners.

Silva was a key player for the Cityzens last season as they won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup. He bagged seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

The Portuguese playmaker is widely regarded as one of Europe's best-attacking talents. Hence, Barcelona were so keen to have him reunite with Ilkay Gundogan at Camp Nou this summer.

Instead, Silva will stay at Manchester City where he is leaving a lasting legacy. He was also in Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League's sights but has opted to remain at the Etihad.

Manchester City and Barcelona discuss Joao Cancelo loan

Joao Cancelo could be headed to Camp Nou.

While Silva looks set to commit his future to Manchester City, the same can't be said for his compatriot Joao Cancelo. ESPN reports that the Cityzens and Barcelona are working on a loan deal for the Portuguese right-back.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians weren't interested in triggering the £62 million buy option in his loan deal.

The 29-year-old returned to City this summer but is now heading towards Camp Nou. The Blaugrana hope to agree on an initial loan with the obligation to buy next summer.

Barcelona are searching for a new right-back after allowing Julian Araujo to join Las Palmas on loan. Meanwhile, Serginho Dest is free to leave the club after falling out of favor with manager Xavi.

Cancelo is a viable option given his resume at some of Europe's biggest clubs. He was viewed as one of the best right-backs in world football before being cast out of the Etihad by Guardiola.

The Portugal international featured 21 times across competitions for Bayern last season, scoring one goal and providing six assists.