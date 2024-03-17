Barcelona decide max price they'll pay to make Joao Cancelo's loan move from Manchester City permanent: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decided on the maximum transfer fee they will pay to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City permanently this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), Barca are prepared to pay up to €20 million for Cancelo with his time at the Etihad Stadium seemingly coming to an end.

Moreover, Joao Cancelo's desire to remain at Barcelona has helped facilitate the club's negotiations over his move. According to the report, super agent Jorge Mendes and Manchester City's sports directors are scheduled to meet soon to discuss Cancelo's permanent transfer.

It is believed that the Cityzens are also interested in completing the transfer, as they do not want to keep Cancelo. However, there are no guarantees they will accept Barca's supposed €20 million approach.

The 29-year-old has become a crucial player for the Blaugrana this season, making eight goal contributions in 32 appearances across competitions.

Xavi Hernandez speaks on Barcelona's tough Champions League draw with PSG

In the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona and PSG will play the first leg of their quarterfinal encounter in Paris on April 9, followed by the second leg in Catalonia a week later. Barca manager Xavi expressed his worries openly, describing PSG as one of the "worst" teams Barcelona could have drawn.

Speaking to the press about the draw, he said (via Forbes):

"I know Luis Enrique, his staff and part of the squad very well. We have the hope of playing a good quarterfinal. It is time to dream and show that we can compete against one of the best teams in Europe. Maybe they are favorites, but they are not a forgiving rival. We have more Champions League titles than them, but their economic power is in a different situation."

The Blaugrana boss added:

"With enthusiasm and desire, they are not going to beat us. We will have to show it on the pitch, [because] it is very easy to talk. A decisive moment of the season is coming."

Xavi will leave the club at the end of the summer, following a stint where he won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.