Barcelona decide against selling star player and want him to continue at Camp Nou next season - Reports

Barcelona want to see veteran defender Jordi Alba remain at the club at least until the end of his current contract in 2024, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Alba has been on Barcelona's books since he joined them from Valencia for €14 million in 2012. He has made 441 appearances for them over the last 10 years, contributing toward 120 goals and winning several trophies in the process.

However, at 33 years of age, the left-back is nearing the end of his career and can already see his influence dwindling. It is worth noting that he started only one of Barcelona's first five La Liga matches this season.

Alba was also heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou last summer, with Inter Milan said to be interested in him. The Nerazzurri were even claimed to have struck a deal with the Catalans.

Despite the Blaugrana reportedly willing to sell him, the defender has continued to work hard for the team. He eventually reaped rewards for his efforts as he reclaimed his place in Xavi's preferred staring XI, with Alejandro Balde moving to right-back to accommodate him.

Alba's revival at Barcelona saw him being named in Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He went on to appear in each of their four matches in the tournament before being eliminated.

The Spain international's turnaround now appears to have convinced the Blaugrana to change their stance on him. According to the aforementioned source, they want him to remain at the club next season.

Barcelona are particularly impressed with Alba's attitude in training, as per the report. He remains one of the most respected players in the dressing room and maintains a good relationship with Balde, who is also a left-back.

The Catalans will reportedly hold talks with the Spaniard in the coming weeks to understand his intentions. Despite their desire to see him stay, they are prepared to let him leave if he wishes to.

How has Alba fared for Barcelona this term?

Despite competition from Balde and Marcos Alonso, Alba has remained a regular for the La Liga giants. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the side so far.

Alba has helped Xavi's side keep clean sheets in seven of the 10 La Liga games he has played this campaign. The former Valencia man also has two assists to his name in all competitions.

It now remains to be seen if Alba can help the Camp Nou outfit win La Liga this season. The club currently sit atop the table with 37 points from 14 matches.

