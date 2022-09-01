Inter reach agreement with Barcelona over deal for defender: Reports

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a loan deal for left-back Jordi Alba, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Mundo Deportivo) has claimed. Inter could reportedly bring in Alba as Robin Gosens’s replacement, who has been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona have signed as many as five players this summer, while also renewing Ousmane Dembele’s contract (until June 2024). The Blaugrana have not yet managed to offload most of their surplus players, and with the deadline day (September 1) upon them, they must act promptly to finalize departures.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Serie A club Inter Milan over the transfer of one of their club captains. It is believed that the club are prepared to loan Alba out to Inter, despite the Italians only agreeing to pay 40% of his salary. Even if the two parties reach an agreement over the loan, the player would make the ultimate call.

Alba reportedly has not green-lit the move yet and is not looking forward to leaving Camp Nou this summer. Sources close to Barcelona have claimed that while Inter are interested, they are yet to submit a concrete offer for him.

Barca understand that Alba’s departure is complicated, but they are keeping all lines open until the summer transfer window shuts. If Alba’s departure is finalized, Barca would reportedly rely on left-backs Marcos Alonso and La Masia graduate Alejando Balde for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blaugrana are keen to complete Alonso’s transfer from Chelsea, but departures are needed to finalize the deal. It will be interesting to see if Alba ultimately makes way to facilitate Alonso’s arrival in the next few hours.

Jordi Alba has been a loyal servant to Barcelona for over a decade

Jordi Alba joined the Catalan outfit from Valencia for a €14 million fee in July 2012. He has since been an integral part of the team, playing a part in all of their successes. Alba, who had a telepathic connection with Lionel Messi, has influenced numerous matches with his clever movement, excellent delivery, and link-up play with teammates.

Over the last ten seasons, the Spain international has featured in 431 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording 25 goals and 93 assists. He has helped them to five La Liga titles, one Champions League trophy, and five Spanish Cups, amongst other honors.

